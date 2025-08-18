All 5 Critters Movies, Ranked

There is nothing quite like a good creature feature. In part because, once a creature manages to break through in the broader cinematic cultural conversation, it's destined to live on for decades to come, well beyond a single movie. Such is the case with "Critters." First released in 1986, director Stephen Herek's tale about a rural town terrorized by sharp-toothed alien beings known as Krites was able to dovetail off the success of "Gremlins" in 1984, carving its own path to glory.

By no means a simple "Gremlins" rip-off, the film offers a certain '80s charm that caught on with horror lovers. It was a decent hit at the box office but became a (pardon the pun) monster on home video, paving the way for three sequels and an eventual legacy sequel in 2019. Five movies and even a short-form TV series titled "Critters: A New Binge," also released in 2019.

But nearly 40 years after the Krites first touched down on Earth, which of these movies is the best? How many of these movies are worth one's time? Are there any outright stinkers in the bunch? We're going to tackle those very questions as we rank all five movies in the "Critters" franchise, from worst to best. For the purposes of this list, we won't be looking at the series "A New Binge," but completionists out there can consider that bonus viewing. With the ball teed up, let's dive in.