It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Star Glenn Howerton Was In This Must-Watch Crime Series

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Glenn Howerton has become best known for playing the cynical, megalomaniacal bar co-owner Dennis Reynolds on the long-running FX comedy series, but his acting background is actually a bit more dramatic. Before he was screaming about being a five-star man or going on some of television's most unhinged tirades, Howerton attended the prestigious Juilliard School for the performing arts, and in 2014, we really got to see him show off his dramatic chops in a big project for the first time. After more than a decade in comedic roles on TV and playing bit parts in films like "Crank" and its sequel and "The Strangers" remake, Howerton took on the role of a personal trainer who got in over his head in the first season of FX's "Fargo."

The "Fargo" television series, created by Noah Hawley, continued the events of the famous Coen brothers film, but with mostly new characters. Howerton's Don Chumph is a protein-shake-chugging doofus who's written as a clear homage to Brad Pitt's character in another Coen film, "Burn After Reading," but he manages to bring something totally unique to the role, and it's a trip to see him play someone so completely different from Dennis. Not only that, but season 1 of "Fargo" is some absolutely phenomenal television with a killer cast doing some of their best work, so why wouldn't you want to check it out?