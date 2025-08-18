It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Star Glenn Howerton Was In This Must-Watch Crime Series
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Glenn Howerton has become best known for playing the cynical, megalomaniacal bar co-owner Dennis Reynolds on the long-running FX comedy series, but his acting background is actually a bit more dramatic. Before he was screaming about being a five-star man or going on some of television's most unhinged tirades, Howerton attended the prestigious Juilliard School for the performing arts, and in 2014, we really got to see him show off his dramatic chops in a big project for the first time. After more than a decade in comedic roles on TV and playing bit parts in films like "Crank" and its sequel and "The Strangers" remake, Howerton took on the role of a personal trainer who got in over his head in the first season of FX's "Fargo."
The "Fargo" television series, created by Noah Hawley, continued the events of the famous Coen brothers film, but with mostly new characters. Howerton's Don Chumph is a protein-shake-chugging doofus who's written as a clear homage to Brad Pitt's character in another Coen film, "Burn After Reading," but he manages to bring something totally unique to the role, and it's a trip to see him play someone so completely different from Dennis. Not only that, but season 1 of "Fargo" is some absolutely phenomenal television with a killer cast doing some of their best work, so why wouldn't you want to check it out?
Howerton gives a very different kind of comedic performance in Fargo
Like the movie with which it shares a name, "Fargo" is very darkly funny, though it is a very different kind of funny than "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and Don is nothing like Dennis. He's a none-too-bright physical fitness trainer who loves spray tan and hair gel, and he ends up attempting to blackmail his client's ex-husband, religious supermarket tycoon Stavros Milos (Oliver Platt). When his scheme is discovered by hitman Lorne Malvo (Billy Bob Thornton in his most terrifying role ever), however, and he starts working as Malvo's lackey, Don gets in way over his head. A lot of the comedy in "Fargo" revolves around ordinary people getting caught up in extraordinary crimes, and Don's ineptitude as a crook is some seriously funny stuff. Even compared to put-upon insurance salesman Lester Nygaard (Martin Freeman), the nervous protagonist of the first season, Don is a total dingus, though at least he seems to know that he's not the brightest bulb in the box and to let Malvo take the lead, for better and worse. (Mostly much, much worse.)
Compared to Dennis, who thinks he knows everything and is never willing to follow someone else's leadership unless he absolutely has to, Don is honestly kind of an okay guy. Blackmail's not cool, but he's far from the hyper-manipulative potential psychopath that is Dennis Reynolds, which of course means that he's just not cut out to survive all that well in the truly brutal world of "Fargo."
Fargo gave Howerton a chance to show his dramatic skills
Don is a much more vulnerable character than Dennis, too, which allowed Howerton to show off more of his dramatic skills than he is generally able to in his sitcom roles. Don ends up going through some real drama on account of his dealings with Malvo, and Howerton is phenomenal every time he's on screen. He more than holds his own with the dramatic powerhouse of Thornton, and the performance is a nice reminder of Howerton's acting prowess. Thankfully, in the years since "Fargo" season 1, Howerton has gotten a few more opportunities to show the world what he can do in a less heightened sitcom setting. Whether he's absolutely nailing every scene as businessman Jim Balsillie in the true story-based dramedy "BlackBerry" or playing a doting and shockingly sweet millionaire on the soapy Netflix limited series "Sirens," Howerton has shown that he has incredible range.
The first season of "Fargo" gave us not only some phenomenal television, but also a chance to see one of TV's best actors stepping way outside of his usual comfort zone and deliver an excellent supporting performance. One day, Howerton's going to win an Oscar or an Emmy and some audiences might be shocked, but "Fargo" and "It's Always Sunny" fans will have known it was coming all along.