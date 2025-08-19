How Michael Bay's Armageddon Ad Campaign Caused City-Wide Panic

1998 was the year of killer space rocks coming to annihilate Earth. "Deep Impact" was more brooding and invested in the complex human emotions and slow preparation for the inevitable. The filmmakers consulted several scientists in order to make it as scientifically accurate as possible. It was the complete opposite of the ass-kicking, American flag-waving "Armageddon" from director Michael Bay, who isn't exactly known for his subtlety.

Both movies are splats on Rotten Tomatoes and did not receive the best critical response. Even "Armageddon" star Ben Affleck himself trashed his own movie's preposterous plotline on the famously hilarious DVD commentary: "I asked Michael why it was easier to train oil drillers to become astronauts than it was to train astronauts to become oil drillers, and he told me to shut the f*** up," he said. The film centers on civilian oil drillers who embark on a convoluted mission to drill a hole and drop a bomb in an asteroid heading towards Earth. Affleck also mocked the film's obnoxious romanticizing of blue-collar conservative values:

"Bruce is going to tell the guys they did a bad job of building the drill tank. See, he's a salt of the earth guy, and the NASA nerd-onauts don't understand his salt of the Earth ways. His humble ways. Like, somehow they can build rocket ships, but they don't understand what makes a good transmission!"

Bruce Willis also had issues with "Armageddon," mainly the lack of character development and whiplash-inducing visuals. Despite these criticisms, "Armageddon" became the number one hit at the box office that summer, grossing over $500 million worldwide compared to "Deep Impact," which made just over $300 million (via Box Office Mojo). Part of that success has to do with an outstanding outdoor marketing campaign that caused a city-wide panic.