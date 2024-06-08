Deep Impact's Sci-Fi Premise Was More Science Than Fiction

It's practically impossible to talk about Mimi Leder's 1998 comet-based disaster film "Deep Impact" without also cursorily mentioning Michael Bay's 1998 comet-based disaster film "Armageddon." Leder's film was released on May 8, and was presented as a stern and realistic view of what might happen to the Earth if a massive, Mount Everest-sized comet struck. Bay's film was released on July 1, and presented a much more cartoony, ultra-macho version of the same story, this time with a comet the size of Texas. The former was about somber politicians planning for the worst, the latter was about muscular, blue-collar miners flying into space. Curiously, both films were hits; "Deep Impact" made $350 million on a budget of $80 million, and "Armageddon" made over $550 million on a budget of $140 million.

Of the two, "Deep Impact" is the "classy" choice, featuring a wide ensemble of recognizable actors, each doing their best to prepare for — and then survive — a comet impact. In Leder's film, Morgan Freeman plays the President of the United States, while Téa Leoni plays the investigative journalist who discovers that the government knows all about a mysterious potential E.L.E., or extinction-level event. Leoni's parents are played by Vanessa Redgrave and Maximilian Schell. Elijah Wood and Leelee Sobieski play the teen lovers, while Jon Favreau, Blair Underwood, James Cromwell, and Robert Duvall also appear.

In 2023, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "Deep Impact," Salon printed an interview various scientists, environmental activists, and astronomers, and they all extolled the film's surprising attention to scientific detail. Most Hollywood sci-fi films, as we all know, are total hokum (a fact that Neil deGrasse Tyson regularly reminds us of), so it was notable that "Deep Impact" possessed a certain level of scientific verisimilitude.