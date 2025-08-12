It's 2025 And I Just Watched Mission: Impossible For The First Time - These Are My Honest Thoughts

People really, really love the "Mission: Impossible" movies. Inspired by the 1960s TV series of the same name, the films star Tom Cruise as super-spy Ethan Hunt, with Cruise performing wildly dangerous stunts on-camera as his character gets involved in all kinds of espionage. These things are global blockbusters, with even the "worst" of the franchise knocking it out of the park at the box office, and yet, I had never seen a single one until now. Spy movies have never really been my thing, while Cruise's ties to Scientology make him less than appealing. Be that as it may, in the name of art and criticism, I tried to set my hang-ups aside and see what the heck this "Mission: Impossible" thing was all about.

Years of exposure to commercials for the "Mission: Impossible" sequels and seeing clips on social media had led me to believe that 1996's "Mission: Impossible" and its seven sequels were in the same vein as the super-sleek, super-serious Jason Bourne movies (like 2002's "The Bourne Identity"). However, it turns out the first of the Cruise-led films has more in common with the under-appreciated 1997 box office bomb "The Saint," another updated movie adaptation of a spy property that includes a 1960s TV series.The leads in both films (Val Kilmer, in the latter case) play the whole thing straight, yet there's enough cheekiness to the story itself to keep things from becoming too cold and distant from its human characters. When you add in Brian De Palma's phenomenal direction, a score from Danny Elfman that's rather unique by his standards, and director of photography Stephen H. Burum's striking shot compositions? It's really no wonder this movie blew up the way it did and gave rise to a mega-successful franchise.