The Original Weapons Cast Was Radically Different - Here's Who Was In It

Zach Cregger, in a relatively short period of time, has asserted himself as one of the most important voices in modern horror. His 2022 solo feature directorial debut "Barbarian" became an unexpected hit, which put him on the map. Now, his follow-up, the critically acclaimed "Weapons," has become a chart-topping, breakout success for Warner Bros. There are many reasons for the movie's popularity, not least of which is the A-list cast Cregger managed to assemble. As it turns out, he actually had to start over from scratch with an entirely different ensemble before filming got underway.

"Weapons" takes place in a small town where all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanishes on the same night at exactly the same time. The community must question who — or what — is behind their disappearance. Originally, Pedro Pascal ("The Mandalorian") was cast in the lead role, but he had to drop out due to scheduling issues that came about due to the Screen Actors Guild strike in 2023. Unfortunately, Pascal's departure was just the beginning, throwing everything out of whack.

Cregger confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Pascal was just one part of a completely different cast that had to change completely as things evolved. The previous ensemble included the likes of Brian Tyree Henry ("Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire") and Renate Reinsve ("The Worst Person in the World"), with Tom Burke ("Black Bag") also included in earlier casting reports.

The only one to make it through both rounds of casting? Austin Abrams ("Euphoria"). "He hung tough with me. That's my dude right there," Cregger said. Abrams, for his part, was eager to hang onto his role. Here's what he had to say about it: