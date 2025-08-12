Why Horror Fans' Biggest Complaint About Weapons Doesn't Make Sense

This article contains spoilers for "Weapons."

The third episode of the fourth season of "Seinfeld," entitled "The Pitch," has gone down in history as one of the finest and most incisive examples of writer Larry David's work. In it, the protagonists of "Seinfeld" — one of whom is Jerry Seinfeld, naturally — pitch fictional NBC executives on "a show about nothing," which seems like it could be riffing on how David and Seinfeld pitched "Seinfeld" to actual NBC executives. Of course, the concept of the series being "about nothing" is a pithy, self-depreciating one, and wasn't intended to be taken literally. Yet unfortunately, too many people took it to heart, and not only did they gleefully parrot the idea that "Seinfeld" was a show about nothing (when, in fact, it was a show about quite a great many things), but they saw it as validation that art could be about nothing — that not every book, song, TV show, or film was all that deep.

This is, of course, erroneous. In the same way in which all art is political, all art is about something, and it's only the degrees of a work's depth that are in question, not its presence. If there's a genre that's continually been dismissed as "not that serious" over the decades, it's the horror movie, as people made a habit out of believing the genre to be all surface, no feeling. Fortunately, that reputation has turned around in a big way recently, as horror has steadily become more mainstream and fans of the genre have made sure to point out its credibility as loudly and as often as possible. The indie horror movement of the early '00s eventually mutated into the "elevated" arthouse horror films that have only increased in popularity, films in which the existence of its own subtext is so pronounced that it's practically a selling point.

It's tempting to say that these movies have trained viewers to be spoonfed depth in a similar fashion to how streaming service series have been edited to allow people to multitask while watching, but that's not true. There is a media literacy problem at the heart of the biggest complaint about Zach Cregger's new horror film, "Weapons," however. The complaint — that the film is about nothing — is an invalid criticism, one which people are leveling at the film because they cannot articulate what's actually bothering them about it. "Weapons," like "Seinfeld" and all other art, is indeed about something, yet its structure is so deliberately unusual that it's made it an unfulfilling experience for some people, causing them to make specious claims about its content.