Everybody Loves Raymond's Brad Garrett Starred In A Forgotten Series With Mark Hamill

Cartoon Network's early period saw a lot of experimental shows that established the vibes of the channel, and those sensibilities continue to be felt in the modern-day output on the cable network. Part of that experimentation was getting strange shows into rotation and not worrying about what names were attached. It's not uncommon for famous actors to play a part in animation now, but sometimes, those delightful voices can crop up before the big break that defines the rest of their careers. Brad Garrett is beloved by audiences who experienced the heyday of "Everybody Loves Raymond," but he also had a starring role in a short-lived cartoon called "2 Stupid Dogs" in the early '90s. This absurd comedy also managed to snag some guest appearances from Mark Hamill, as the "Star Wars" veteran is always down to bring that signature voice to the recording booth.

"2 Stupid Dogs" is an animated series that follows the misadventures of Little Dog and Big Dog, with Mark Schiff as the smaller pup and Brad Garrett's unmistakable voice coming out of the shaggier dog. Hanna-Barbera Cartoons were still cooking up new projects in the early 1990s, before they were absorbed into the Warner Bros. Animation infrastructure, and "2 Stupid Dogs" is reflective of the time period in TV animation. Series creator Donovan Cook was inspired by two strays that roamed his apartment complex around that time, and his pitch resonated with Hanna-Barbera brass like Fred Seibert. It's silly, surprisingly abstract for a kids' cartoon, and undoubtedly modeled on something like Viacom's runaway success with "Ren & Stimpy."

Schiff is in overdrive from the word go on "2 Stupid Dogs" as his excitable character is always chasing after a ball or getting caught up in some scheme, but the real standout is Garrett's deadpan delivery of almost every line. Big Dog doesn't talk very much, which makes anything the shaggy canine has to say extra emphatic despite Garrett's tone staying mostly even-keeled. As with most cartoons of the era, there's gross-out humor as far as the eye can see, but Garrett letting loose, yelling, yields some of the biggest laughs in the show.