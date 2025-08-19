One Reacher Co-Star Gave Alan Ritchson A Career-Favorite Scene

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher has come a long way since he foiled a corruption plot in the small town of Margrave, Georgia. Back in 2022, season 1 of "Reacher" saw Ritchson's ex-military policeman arriving in the town (which was actually built in a Canadian cornfield) and causing all sorts of havoc after his brother is discovered dead and he's blamed for the murder. Since then, he's faced off against Robert Patrick's Shane Langston in season 2 (in what was a clear homage to a James Cameron classic) and thwarted an international arms dealer and his sprawling operation in season 3.

But back in season 1, he was just a guy looking for a place to get a slice of pie, before he got caught up in the small town conspiracy that ultimately saw him putting an end to a counterfeiting operation and clearing his name. In the process, he also formed a bond with Malcolm Goodwin's Oscar Finlay, Chief Detective of the Margrave Police Department — though the pair didn't get off on the right foot when Finlay swiftly arrested Reacher moments after he first arrived in town. By the end of the season, however, the pair had become quite close, with Finlay helping Reacher on his mission and establishing himself as a fan-favorite character (along with Willa Fitzgerald's officer Roscoe Conklin). As the show continued, Reacher continued his travels around the U.S., and as such, the cast changed with each successive season. But it seems Ritchson himself has always had a soft spot for one particular scene from that first run of episodes.