Harry Potter's Hufflepuff Traits Explained

Part of what's made the "Harry Potter" franchise such a massive hit is how easily marketable it is. Not only does the Potter brand provide an excuse to sell toy wands and wizard hats to kids everywhere, but the magical school Harry goes to, Hogwarts, is also one that divides its students into four groups, or houses, all of which have their own logo.

Harry Potter himself may have succeeded through the power of friendship and courage, but the "Harry Potter" property succeeded through the power of strong branding. Do you consider yourself a Gryffindor, the house of brave students with a sigil of a lion? Well, there is no shortage of Gryffindor clothing and banners that Warner Bros. would love to sell you. Or perhaps you consider yourself a Slytherin, the house of evil ambitious, cunning students with the sigil of a snake. Or maybe you see yourself as more of a Ravenclaw, the house of brainy students with the sigil of an eagle.

Least popular, and perhaps least marketable, among the Hogwarts houses is poor Hufflepuff, whose sigil is the decidedly-unimpressive badger. Hufflepuffs are charitably described as kind and loyal or uncharitably described as talentless and dull. When people make fun of "Harry Potter," they'll usually sum up the four houses as "the good one, the bad one, the smart one, and the other one." No need to clarify which one Hufflepuff's supposed to be.

Hufflepuff is the house that no one, not even author JK Rowling herself, seemed to put much thought into. But despite all of that, Hufflepuff has its fans. In fact, some Potterheads believe the house deserves far more appreciation than it's gotten so far.