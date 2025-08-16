The Big Bang Theory Helped Keep This Forgotten Crime Series On Air

Never underestimate the popularity of "The Big Bang Theory," the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady-created sitcom that aired on CBS for 12 successful seasons. Not only is the show successful in its own right, but it also helped the series "Scorpion" find its audience early on simply by airing before it. Indeed, during the first few weeks of season 1, the "Big Bang Theory" served as the lead-in to Nick Santora's crime drama — and then-CBS executive Kelly Kahl felt that both series complemented one another rather well.

Most of the main characters in "The Big Bang Theory" are super geniuses who work in the fields of science and engineering. Meanwhile, "Scorpion" centers on a computer whiz — one who boasts an IQ of 197 — and his team as they solve cyber crimes. In a 2014 interview with The Wrap, Kahl explained that network execs felt that "Big Bang Theory" fans would gravitate toward "Scorpion" due to the similarities between both shows, and that's why they decided to air them next to each other. As he told the outlet:

"We really looked at it as kind of an extension of 'The Big Bang Theory,' but in the drama world. We loved that it had some fresh faces, we loved that it had some younger characters."

Given that both shows focus on likable nerds, one can't fault Kahl for that line of thinking. What's more, the decision paid off, as "Scorpion" became a hit for CBS for a while, with Kahl claiming that it appealed to a broad audience and ticked several boxes the network looks for in shows. Be that as it may, it's also similar to the "Big Bang Theory" in the sense that both series are somewhat realistic.