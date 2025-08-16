The Big Bang Theory Helped Keep This Forgotten Crime Series On Air
Never underestimate the popularity of "The Big Bang Theory," the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady-created sitcom that aired on CBS for 12 successful seasons. Not only is the show successful in its own right, but it also helped the series "Scorpion" find its audience early on simply by airing before it. Indeed, during the first few weeks of season 1, the "Big Bang Theory" served as the lead-in to Nick Santora's crime drama — and then-CBS executive Kelly Kahl felt that both series complemented one another rather well.
Most of the main characters in "The Big Bang Theory" are super geniuses who work in the fields of science and engineering. Meanwhile, "Scorpion" centers on a computer whiz — one who boasts an IQ of 197 — and his team as they solve cyber crimes. In a 2014 interview with The Wrap, Kahl explained that network execs felt that "Big Bang Theory" fans would gravitate toward "Scorpion" due to the similarities between both shows, and that's why they decided to air them next to each other. As he told the outlet:
"We really looked at it as kind of an extension of 'The Big Bang Theory,' but in the drama world. We loved that it had some fresh faces, we loved that it had some younger characters."
Given that both shows focus on likable nerds, one can't fault Kahl for that line of thinking. What's more, the decision paid off, as "Scorpion" became a hit for CBS for a while, with Kahl claiming that it appealed to a broad audience and ticked several boxes the network looks for in shows. Be that as it may, it's also similar to the "Big Bang Theory" in the sense that both series are somewhat realistic.
Scorpion was inspired by a real-life computer genius
Despite centering around outlandish characters in laugh-out-loud scenarios, "The Big Bang Theory" is realistic when it comes to its science. Chuck Lorre and his team hired experts to ensure the series' conversations about physics are scientifically accurate, making it both a funny sitcom and an educational experience. "Scorpion" is another show that's informed by reality, as its protagonist, Walter O'Brien (Elyes Gabel), is based on a real-life genius with the same name... though it might not be the most realistic portrayal of cyber security workers out there.
If you are wondering why O'Brien's name sounds familiar, it's because he's known for claiming he hacked into NASA's servers at the age of 13, using the pseudonym "Scorpion." While some questions have been raised about the accuracy of his statements, there is no denying that O'Brien's character and backstory lends itself to a TV series about cyber security experts. Otherwise, "Scorpion" is a work of fiction (and a very entertaining one at that).
Once upon a time, "The Big Bang Theory" was going to be a show about computer experts, albeit not the kind of lovable nerds O'Brien and his team are composed of on "Scorpion." If Lorre and co. proceeded with their original vision, however, both series could have complemented each other more than they already do.