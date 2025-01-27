The Original Concept Behind The Big Bang Theory (And How It Changed)

CBS' hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" went through several changes before it made it to screens. A notable example is the creators' decision to replace the show's original female lead with Kaley Cuoco's Penny, who became a stalwart of the series for 12 successful seasons. Penny is an aspiring actress who moves next door to the nerdy physicists Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), but the original plan was for her neighbors to have a different vocation.

While speaking to The Paley Center for Media, "Big Bang Theory" co-creator Chuck Lorre revealed that he and his colleagues originally planned on making the nerdy characters computer programmers instead of physicists. In his own words:

"I don't even know why, you [Bill Prady] were telling me stories about computer programming in New York in the '80s, and talking about the guys that he worked with, and they were fascinating. They were deeply troubled, but they were fascinating. We were also working on an idea about a young woman who's going off to the big city — it sounds strangely like Mary Tyler Moore — to start her life. There was a moment in the room where we went, 'What if they met her?'"

In the end, the creators opted to change the sitcom's nerdy characters to scientists and engineers. This is because Lorre didn't like the idea of setting the story in the world of computer programming for one specific reason.