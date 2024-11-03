The Big Bang Theory Called Out Its Biggest Rip-Off

On that same vanity card, Lorre explained that he approached the legal department at Warner Bros. Television to see if there was anything that could be done. As he soon learned, there was virtually no course of action to take because, in essence, the government of Belarus was backing "The Theorists."

"When we brought this to the attention of the Warner Brothers legal department, we were told that it's next to impossible to sue for copyright infringement in Belarus because the TV production company that is ripping us off is owned and operated by the government of Belarus. Having no other recourse, I'm hoping that this vanity card will be read by the fine folks making The Theorists, and, wracked with guilt, they break down and send us some felt hats. The Kyrgyzstan version of Dharma & Greg already sent me some wallpaper paste."

Copyright is a complicated business. There are many ways to get around being sued. It's why companies like The Asylum can make a mockbuster called "Top Gunner: Danger Zone," clearly trying to capitalize on the success of "Top Gun: Maverick," and not face any legal action. It gets even trickier internationally, as U.S. copyright law doesn't extend overseas. As a result, Belarus faced zero consequences.

Fortunately, Lorre seemed to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing. Even in describing what a vanity card is on his website, he demonstrates a "don't take it too seriously" attitude about working in Hollywood.

"A full-screen production company credit that airs for one second at the end of a TV show. So named because the credit is bulls**t. The actual producer of every network TV show is a large corporation that risks capital in development costs and deficit financing so that, in success, it can steal money from profit participants (i.e., schmucks with vanity cards)"

In the end, "The Theorists" didn't last very long while "The Big Bang Theory" thrived. Aside from that, "Young Sheldon" went on to have a long life, spawning another spin-off in the form of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage." Aside from that Warner Bros. Television has begun developing yet nother spin-off set to focus on Stuart Bloom, Bert Kibbler, and Denise. Lorre will just have to find a way to sleep at night without those felt hats.

"The Big Bang Theory" is currently streaming on Max, or you can pick up the series on Blu-ray/DVD via Amazon.