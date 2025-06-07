How The Big Bang Theory Episodes Were Rigorously Fact Checked For Accuracy

Did you know that one of the stars of "The Big Bang Theory" is an actual scientist? Prior to joining the series, Mayim Bialik obtained a PHD in neuroscience from U.C.L.A, which probably made her a useful source of information whenever co-creator Chuck Lorre and co. needed some questions answered regarding the series' more academic elements. Not only that, but the sitcom's creatives also hired real-life experts to ensure that no scientific inaccuracies made it onto the show, as they didn't want to insult the physicists and other geniuses who inspired the creation of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and his pals.

It begs the question: Just how much effort went into making sure that "The Big Bang Theory" was scientifically credible during its 12-season run? For that, the minds behind the series turned to physicist and professor David Saltzberg, who once discussed his consulting role on the series in a 2011 interview with Wired:

"Basically, as soon as the writers release any fragment of a script to the rest of the crew, I get a copy. Sometimes, I'll get six pages of a new script. These writers know a lot of science. Sometimes, they'll have a whole piece of science dialogue that they've come up with, and I just have to check it."

Saltzberg added that he sometimes received scripts with notes dictating that the science had yet to be determined, allowing him to fill in the blanks. He also had to be present at tapings and rehearsals — just in case there were rewrites or the cast and crew needed more explainers about the headier stuff. What's more, the show's creators relied on the expert for some creative input, and they took his suggestions on board.