The Big Bang Theory Fixed Its Biggest Scientific Inaccuracy With One Word

There are some elements of "The Big Bang Theory" that have aged poorly, ranging from its characters' casual sexism to Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) being a general creep to women. However, the sitcom's commitment to maintaining scientific accuracy is really quite admirable — which is the view of David Saltzberg, a physicist who worked as a consultant on the show.

Advertisement

Speaking to Wired back in 2011, Saltzberg noted that the "Big Bang Theory" writers had a strong track record for getting the science right, but he recalled an almost-blunder in season 3's "The Maternal Congruence" episode. This one sees Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard's mother, Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski), discuss the complex concept that is quantum brain dynamics theory, which created some headaches behind the scenes. As Saltzberg recalled:

"This theory is about how quantum mechanics is important for consciousness in the brain. It's a highly disputed theory. But I realized there was nothing we could do because it was so built into the script. I mentioned, 'There's probably nothing you can do, but this is not a well-accepted theory.' They fixed it by saying that they were working on disproving quantum brain dynamics theory. They were able to solve it with one word."

Advertisement

In the episode, Leonard's mom is responsible for disproving the theory despite not being a physicist herself. The conversation is over in a matter of seconds (and it's overshadowed by Beverly getting drunk and smooching Sheldon), so it would have been easy for viewers to overlook the error if it made it into the episode. However, that was never going to happen on Saltzberg's watch, as he was trusted to oversee the science stuff.