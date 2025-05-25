The Big Bang Theory Star You Didn't Know Was An Actual Scientist

Even though it's a lighthearted sitcom about a group of nerds, "The Big Bang Theory" takes its science seriously. Before the show ended after 12 successful seasons, creators Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland turned to real-life physicists to ensure that the science discussed by Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and his friends was always accurate. Of course, Mayim Bialik provided some scientific insights as well, as the actor behind Amy Farrah Fowler has a PHD in neuroscience from U.C.L.A.

In a 2018 interview with NPR, Bialik recalled taking a hiatus from the entertainment industry after finding success as a child star on "Blossom." She explained that she wasn't interested in any of the sitcom offers she received after the show came to an end, which prompted her academic pursuits. Not only that, but Bialik also wanted to prove that there was more to her than performing. In her own words:

"You know, I'm the grandchild of immigrants, and I really wanted to go to college. And I wanted to be appreciated for the things inside of my head and not just sort of what I could offer people."

These days, Bialik is still primarily known for acting after landing a key role on "The Big Bang Theory." However, she might have pursued a scientific career if she wasn't forced to apply for acting jobs out of necessity.

