How Old Is Disney's Snow White? Her Animated And Live-Action Age Explained

One translation of the original Brothers Grimm fairy tale, written in 1812, reads: "Snow-White grew up and became ever more beautiful. When she was seven years old she was as beautiful as the light of day, even more beautiful than the queen herself." This line leads into the famous story of Snow White meeting the seven unique dwarfs and being tricked by the evil queen.

Since there are no other references to her age, we are led to the conclusion that Snow White is only a little girl of seven. Throughout the fairy tale, Snow White is consistently referred to as a child by the other characters: The huntsman who spares her, the curious dwarfs, and the narrator. The story ends with the prince dislodging the wicked queen's apple from Snow White's throat and declaring, "I love you more than anything else in the world. Come with me to my father's castle. You shall become my wife." Snow White happily accepts, and they have a wedding of "great splendor and majesty." There is no reference to the prince's age, but it seems unlikely that he is as young as Snow White. This romantic ending, culminating in marriage, certainly complicated things for any future adaptations; audiences were not going to want to witness a prepubescent girl become a wife.

During the time period of the medieval folk stories that inspired "Snow White," it was not uncommon among royalty for children as young as six or seven to be betrothed to other royals (mostly for political reasons). However, they would not formally marry or consummate the union until their early teens. While Snow White's youth plays a part in her exceptional beauty and overabundant sweetness, the Disney adaptations had to adjust her age to reflect the transformed cultural standards.