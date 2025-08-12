Jason Alexander Hated The 'Most Thrilling' Seinfeld Episode, According To Julia Louis-Dreyfus

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Working together in a team can be a complex experience, as multiple people have to balance their personal goals against the good of the collective. The best units function in ways that amplify each other's strengths while minimizing your comrades' weaknesses. The core four actors of "Seinfeld" — Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards — all worked TV magic over a lengthy run on NBC for almost 10 years. Every one of these stars has their favorite episodes, and for Louis-Dreyfuss, "The Pen" definitely qualifies. She called it the "most thrilling" episode of "Seinfeld," but it almost caused some drama for her co-host.

Alexander disliked "The Pen" for an understandable reason, and it led to a rule the show would incorporate for years and years afterwards.

In "The Pen," the third episode of "Seinfeld" season 3, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Elaine takes a trip down to Florida with Jerry to visit his parents, and chaos ensues because of a borrowed pen during a retirement community party. Jerry's parents, Morty and Helen, played by Barney Martin and Liz Sheridan, welcome their son and Elaine during the visit. But, because this episode is set in Florida, there are no appearances from George Costanza or Kramer. Despite a very funny episode, Alexander took offense to being left out, and it would end up being the only time in "Seinfeld's" history that his character was missing in action for an entire half hour.

Even though Alexander was upset, the episode leans into both Louis-Dreyfus and Seinfeld's comedic talents. The moments where she does the Marlon Brando impression and Jerry Seinfeld bombing in front of a room of retirees are still very funny, despite the silly setup for the larger episode. But, there was a lesson to be learned for everyone involved about making sure that the entire team is taken care of, despite the larger warm reception of "The Pen" as an episode.