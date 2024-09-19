The Only Seinfeld Episode That Doesn't Feature Jason Alexander's George Costanza

If all TV production stopped today and no new TV shows were ever created, then every TV lover in the world were asked to name the greatest show in the history of television, there's a damn decent chance that "Seinfeld" would come out on top. Rewatchable, hilarious, and totally singular, it remains a miracle more than 25 years after it went off the air. So much of that is attributed to the core ensemble cast made up of Jerry Seinfeld (Jerry), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine), Jason Alexander (George), and Michael Richards (Kramer). For nearly all of the show's 180 episodes, this group anchored the classic sitcom. We say almost because there was one episode that Alexander sat out.

Like many great shows, "Seinfeld" took a couple of seasons to find its footing. By season 3, though, it was fully off to the races. That season contains several classic episodes, including the third episode, the 20th of the show overall, titled "The Pen." While fans have come to adore the episode in the years since it first aired, it's the only episode of the entire nine-season run to not feature Alexander's George Costanza.

"The Pen" is considered to be one of the show's most underrated episodes. In it, Jerry and Elaine visit Jerry's parents in Florida, where Jerry's father is being honored by his condo association. During dinner, Jerry becomes enchanted by a special astronaut's pen owned by one of the association members. Jerry later accepts it as a gift, which sets off a great deal of tension with his parents, who believe he should have refused. Hilarity ensues, with George sitting on the sidelines.