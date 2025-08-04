The Mantra That Guided The Final Seasons Of Seinfeld

In the "Seinfeld" episode "The Butter Shave" (September 25, 1997), Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael Richards) have all decided to shave the mustaches they have been fostering. Somehow, Kramer finds that butter proves to be a superior substitute to shaving cream. Everyone is baffled by this, but Kramer loves it, claiming the butter makes his skin softer. He even tries buttering up his whole body and laying out in the sun for a spell. Unfortunately, he falls asleep while tanning, and wakes up with a crispy, turkey-skin shade.

This proves to be a problem later when Kramer goes to a diner and meets Newman (Wayne Knight). Newman thinks Kramer smells ... delicious. Newman is baffled by his appetite. He glances over at a whole, stuffed turkey being served at the diner, and he begins hallucinating. He sees Kramer's head on the turkey's body. This kind of hallucination may have been common in cartoon shorts, but on "Seinfeld," it was downright surreal. The makers of "The Butter Shave" had to film Richards' head against a blue screen and then composite it onto the turkey. For a grounded sitcom like "Seinfeld," it was a very sophisticated special effect.

"The Butter Shave" was the first episode of the show's ninth and final season, and "Seinfeld" was one of the biggest TV shows of all time by then. The cast was getting paid hand over fist, with Seinfeld himself making $1 million per episode and his three co-stars earning $600,000. It seems that the cast and the writers had let the power go to their heads, as the final season was weirder and wilder than the eight that preceded it.

Seinfeld said in the special features on the "Seinfeld" DVDs that he had a new mantra for later seasons of the show: Ditch believability. Reality was out the window.