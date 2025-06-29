An Expensive Seinfeld Gag Was Originally Pitched As A Joke

It helps for new television shows to hook an audience right out of the gate with their first season, but there are plenty of cases in which that inaugural period is needed to work out some kinks and find an identity. When it comes to NBC sitcoms, shows like "Parks and Recreation" and the American remake of "The Office" had a slow start, only to find its cultural footing in the following season. The same can be said for "Seinfeld," which has gone on to become one of the greatest sitcoms ever made.

Pitched as a show about how a comedian gets their material, series creators Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld only expanded the scope of this amount of comedic potential with each passing year. By the fourth season, "Seinfeld" was a prime water-cooler phenomenon that you simply had to be caught up on, with many of its jokes being introduced into the cultural lexicon. It didn't matter that characters like Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) learned absolutely no lessons from their destructive actions. People just couldn't get enough of these walking manifestations of chaos. On top of that, "Seinfeld" would rarely hesitate to try something new, resulting in experimental episodes of television like "The Chinese Restaurant" or "The Limo." One episode, however, took things even further — or should I say, backwards.

In the series' ninth and final season, writers Peter Mehlman and David Mandel decided they wanted to pay homage to playwright Harold Pinter with their own comedic spin on his play "Betrayal." The stage show revolves around a near decade-spanning story about extramarital affairs between a group of friends, which is told in reverse chronological order. The "Seinfeld" adaptation does something similar, opening with the Castle Rock Entertainment logo and closing with the epicenter of the entire series, in which Jerry and Kramer first meet as neighbors. Among the key differences from play to parody is that, here, you get two adulterous stories for the price of one.

Jerry runs into an old girlfriend Nina (Justine Miceli), whom he introduces to George as a potential romantic prospect before sleeping with her behind his back. Elaine, meanwhile, gets invited to India for the wedding of her arch rival Sue Ellen Mischke (Brenda Strong), only to learn her fiance Pinter Ranawat (Shaun Toub) was a former lover of hers under a different name. Over the course of "The Betrayal," we witness how both stories intermingle with one another in the same backwards manner as the stage play — albeit in a much funnier capacity. "Seinfeld" was so popular that it could lean into these more experimental concepts without blinking an eye, so much so that it led to an expensive sight gag.