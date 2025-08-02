Jason Alexander's Favorite Seinfeld Moments Make So Much Sense
In the "Seinfeld" episode "The Limo" (February 26, 1992), Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) arrives back in New York after a trip to Chicago, and George (Jason Alexander) has agreed to pick him up. Sadly, George's car has broken down on the way to the airport, leaving the pair stranded. They see a limo waiting nearby, however, and they concoct a scheme. Jerry happens to know that the limo is waiting for someone stranded in Chicago (he overheard the passenger in question on his flight), a man named O'Brien, so George claims to be O'Brien to claim a free limo ride. No harm, no victim, right?
And their scheme comes with an added bonus. Not only are they sniping O'Brien's ride, but they are handed O'Brien's "passes" for an event at Madison Square Garden. Are they for the expensive Knicks/Bulls game? Jerry and George have no compunction about stealing the tickets for themselves, knowing the stranded man won't get a refund. A notable portion of the episode involves Jerry and George, elated in the back seat of a limo, overjoyed by their good luck and the power of their white lies.
White lies indeed. As fans of "Seinfeld" will be able to predict, George and Jerry will not escape the episode unscathed. The limo driver picks up O'Brien's intended passengers, and George and Jerry find they are wealthy white supremacists with briefcases full of guns. O'Brien, they learn, was the leader of the Aryan Nation, a neo-Nazi organization. Now George and Jerry have been mistaken for the most horrible people on the planet ... and they have to keep the charade going to save their lives. The episode will climax with the Jewish George being mistaken for O'Brien at a Nazi rally.
On the DVD special features for "The Limo," Jason Alexander praises the episode. Not just because of its sitcom-run-amok premise, but because he got to do the thing he likes best on "Seinfeld." Namely, he got to have a lot of one-on-one time with Seinfeld. He loved his chemistry with his co-star.
George Alexander loved playing one-on-one scenes with Jerry Seinfeld
It should be noted that "The Limo" took place almost entirely inside a car. Half of the episode consisted of a camera trained on Seinfeld and Alexander as they bantered and made jokes, and made the episode function. Alexander couldn't have been happier with this setup. Not only did he like acting opposite Seinfeld, but he liked having his co-star nearby for once. Seinfeld, as one might assume, was very busy writing and producing the series as well as starring in it, so he wasn't as chummy with Alexander as he would have liked. As Alexander put it:
"The greatest times I had on the show were really the one-on-one scenes with Jerry. I thought they were the best runs for me, and always fun. Always really fun to do. And here we had a whole episode stuck in the back of this car. The difficult thing about 'Seinfeld' is ... I can tell you a lot about Michael. I've spent a lot of time with Michael. I've spent a lot of time with Julia, and I know them really well. I don't know Jerry really well. And the reason is: he had one foot in two different worlds. He was on set with us, but he was also a producer/writer."
Alexander said that Seinfeld wasn't "hangin' with us" the way other actors and crew members might. Having one-on-one scenes with Jerry wasn't just a matter of two brilliant comedians developing their shtick together; it was also social. Alexander seemingly liked Seinfeld and wanted to converse with him. The one-on-one scenes allowed him to do that, making their mutual workplace that much warmer.
After nine hit seasons, one might hope that Alexander and Seinfeld got to spend plenty of time together, and maybe went for drinks after work. This, in addition to their millions of dollars, directing gigs, and acting awards wrought from the program.