Jason Alexander's Favorite Seinfeld Moments Make So Much Sense

In the "Seinfeld" episode "The Limo" (February 26, 1992), Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) arrives back in New York after a trip to Chicago, and George (Jason Alexander) has agreed to pick him up. Sadly, George's car has broken down on the way to the airport, leaving the pair stranded. They see a limo waiting nearby, however, and they concoct a scheme. Jerry happens to know that the limo is waiting for someone stranded in Chicago (he overheard the passenger in question on his flight), a man named O'Brien, so George claims to be O'Brien to claim a free limo ride. No harm, no victim, right?

And their scheme comes with an added bonus. Not only are they sniping O'Brien's ride, but they are handed O'Brien's "passes" for an event at Madison Square Garden. Are they for the expensive Knicks/Bulls game? Jerry and George have no compunction about stealing the tickets for themselves, knowing the stranded man won't get a refund. A notable portion of the episode involves Jerry and George, elated in the back seat of a limo, overjoyed by their good luck and the power of their white lies.

White lies indeed. As fans of "Seinfeld" will be able to predict, George and Jerry will not escape the episode unscathed. The limo driver picks up O'Brien's intended passengers, and George and Jerry find they are wealthy white supremacists with briefcases full of guns. O'Brien, they learn, was the leader of the Aryan Nation, a neo-Nazi organization. Now George and Jerry have been mistaken for the most horrible people on the planet ... and they have to keep the charade going to save their lives. The episode will climax with the Jewish George being mistaken for O'Brien at a Nazi rally.

On the DVD special features for "The Limo," Jason Alexander praises the episode. Not just because of its sitcom-run-amok premise, but because he got to do the thing he likes best on "Seinfeld." Namely, he got to have a lot of one-on-one time with Seinfeld. He loved his chemistry with his co-star.