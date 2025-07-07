Jason Alexander And Several Executives Were Concerned About Seinfeld's Most Beloved Arc

The first few seasons of "Seinfeld" did okay in the ratings, but it wasn't until season 4 that it became a whole cultural phenomenon. Part of that's because of the season's structure: season 4 was still episodic like the seasons before, but this time it had an ongoing arc of Jerry and George pitching their own TV show to NBC. It was a confident (and meta) move for the show to pull, one that made clear "Seinfeld" wouldn't be running out of steam any time soon.

But not everyone on the production was originally happy about the idea. Jason Alexander, in a 2005 documentary reflecting on the series, admitted he thought the idea was a bit much. "When it was presented that season four was going to have an arc, and that the arc was going to be the creation of the Jerry show, I thought we had taken a step in the wrong direction," Alexander confessed. "You can't arc a whole season into a self-aggrandized, 'This is how we did our show.' That's insane."

Executive Glenn Padnick shared his concern that the show wasn't popular or established enough to be doing something so meta. "Here we were doing inside baseball on a show that most people didn't know existed," he said. All the skeptics involved soon changed their tune, however, in light of season 4 being such a clear success. "I really know how to launch a series," Alexander joked, "So, you know, listen to me."