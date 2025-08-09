Taylor Swift Started Her Acting Career In This Forgotten Julia Roberts Rom-Com

The year is 2010. Barack Obama is still the president, iPads are the newest offering from Apple, and movies like "Toy Story 3" and "Inception" are making waves at the box office. Also, after the success of ensemble romantic comedies like "He's Just Not That Into You," which came out in 2009, we started getting movies like "Valentine's Day" — which happens to feature Taylor Swift in her first-ever acting role on the big screen.

Swift, who has been declared "NO LONGER HOT" by a different president, is best known as a Grammy Award-winning and record-smashing singer-songwriter whose career has spanned nearly two decades already (pretty impressive when you consider that Swift is only in her mid-30s). I'll circle back to her accolades and accomplishments shortly — and, despite claims about her hotness as a cultural force, there are many! — but let's talk about her role in "Valentine's Day," a sprawling film and critical flop that features Swift alongside rom-com staples and A-list stars like Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Patrick Dempsey, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway, and many more.

"Valentine's Day," like "He's Just Not That Into You" and "Love Actually" before it, tells a bunch of seemingly unconnected stories before weaving them all together, and that includes the story of high school lovers Felicia Miller (Swift) and Willy Harrington (Taylor Lautner, now a friend of Swift's and one of her high-profile boyfriends back in the day), who are commemorating the holiday with over-the-top shows of affection. Swift is, honestly, pretty funny as Felicia, who's on the dance team — showing off her "moves" in a particularly fun scene, which is particularly amusing when you consider that Swift is infamously not known as a great dancer — and compared to luminaries like Roberts, Garner, and Biel, she barely appears in the movie at all. (Swift was a decently big deal in 2010, but wasn't anywhere near her current level of notoriety, so her small supporting role makes sense.) So what did critics think about "Valentine's Day" when it came out in 2010? Not much, honestly!