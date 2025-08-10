The Canceled Adult Swim Comedy That Was Too Dark For The Network

For the past 20 years, Adult Swim has been the premier outlet for the most messed-up, downright depraved TV shows and cartoons you can find anywhere (legally). From the multi-dimensional "Rick & Morty" to the radical "The Boondocks," Adult Swim has produced numerous zeitgeist-defining shows that warped the minds of impressionable kids and stoners worldwide.

Across all its shows, from its best to even its worst, Adult Swim has pushed the boundaries of what you can get away with on cable TV. You never know WTF you're going to see on Adult Swim, which makes watching the channel actually feel dangerous, especially in an era where so much TV plays it safe.

One major factor in their ability to accomplish this is the enormous freedom they give their creators, which they can't find on any other platform. The team behind "Rick & Morty" says they have hardly any guardrails around the show, which allows them to innovate on what the show is capable of deep into its run.

But is it possible to push too far? One show did, producing an episode that was so dark that its creator says Adult Swim canceled them "out of spite." The show in question? "Moral Orel."