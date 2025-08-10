The Riskiest Scene In Superman, According To Director James Gunn

James Gunn's "Superman" (2025) was one giant swing of a movie. It made the bold choice to jump right into the action of this new DC universe, introducing a Superman who has been fighting bad guys for years in a world that's already teeming with superpowered heroes and villains. But for director/writer James Gunn, the most ambitious part of the movie wasn't anything with the worldbuilding; it was that early conversation between Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Clark Kent (David Corenswet), where they talk about their relationship and engage in an interview/debate about Superman's ethics.

Gunn was concerned by how long the movie was going without any proper action, because superhero movies aren't usually this talky. As Gunn explained in a recent interview on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, "The biggest risk I took was putting a 12-minute talking scene in a superhero movie. There's just no doubt."

The fact that the sequence was 12 minutes long is surprising to hear because it definitely didn't feel that long. Granted, that's because Gunn isn't just talking about the interview scene, but everything in Lois' apartment before and after it. The 12-minute scene has multiple shifts in tone and tension, to the point where it doesn't feel like one big scene but a collection of smaller ones. Gunn explained how he edited the sequence meticulously to avoid any potential audience fatigue.

"It has been endlessly, endlessly cut," he said. "I mean, just constantly changing it up until right before we finished the cut."