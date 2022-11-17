How Quentin Tarantino Knows When He's Come Up With A Good Story

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most respected working filmmakers today, but why exactly are so many of his films so widely well-received? Are all of his ideas brilliant from the start, or does he just have a good nose for sniffing out the duds? The director, who also pens much of his work himself, has shed some light on his writing process. He has to trust his own intuition as an artist, but he is never afraid to phone a friend.

Tarantino is responsible for some of the most popular films of the last few decades, from his debut "Reservoir Dogs" to the star-studded epic "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." He has a strong work ethic, but not everything that he writes makes it onto the big screen. In fact, many of his words never even make it onto a computer screen. Miraculously, Tarantino never learned how to type and still writes all of his films by hand. When he does transfer his scripts into a digital format, he uses only his index finger to type letter by letter — a slow and grueling process. It might sound crazy, but it helps him weed out the bad ideas. "You're thinking, 'OK, I'm not gonna do this unless it's good,'" he explained to GQ.

Typing with one finger isn't the only way that Tarantino decides what is worth keeping. He knows right away if an idea is good because he can't wait to share it. "How I know it's good is, when I write a scene, I'm so excited about it," he revealed to Howard Stern. "I can't wait for people to read it."