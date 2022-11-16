Quentin Tarantino's First 'Disturbing' Movie Experience Didn't Come From A Horror Film

Quentin Tarantino exploded onto the filmmaking scene in 1992 with "Reservoir Dogs," a hang-out film in which eight gangsters hole up in a warehouse after a diamond heist gone horribly wrong. His gift for profane dialogue riddled with pop-culture references was pitched straight to the wheelhouse of Gen X couch potatoes who grew up on syndicated TV series and MTV, but it was his penchant for casual brutality that drew the admiration/ire of critics and moviegoers. People were howling one second and aghast the next. Who was this weirdo? What warped his brain to such a degree that he thought people would get off on this macabrely funny collision of sensibilities?

It was, as he's explained hundreds of times throughout his career — but never more cogently than in his just-released book "Cinema Speculation" — trips to the movies. His mother partially encouraged his cinephilia, but Tarantino was largely a self-taught movie buff.

As a kid who marveled over books stuffed with glossy photos of monsters from Murnau's Nosferatu to Hammer's Dracula, and stacks of Fangoria issues laden with the gory inventions of masters like George A. Romero and John Carpenter, I felt I'd found a kindred, blood-spattered spirit in Tarantino. What I couldn't have guessed in 1992 was that his path to grossing out audiences was rooted in the freakish death of modern dance legend Isadora Duncan.