Why HBO Max Canceled The Gossip Girl Reboot

In 2021, a reboot of "Gossip Girl" said "Hey, Upper East Siders" again years after the original series wrapped up its run on The CW. Then, in January 2023, HBO Max canceled the series after just two seasons. So, what happened? In short: It wasn't good.

I'll circle back to the "not good" part momentarily, but before that, what did the series' creative team say about its rather sudden cancellation (and by "sudden," I mean that it didn't get to wrap up its narrative with a real finale)? In a statement that showrunner Joshua Safran posted on X (known as Twitter at the time), he elaborated on the cancellation across several posts. "So, here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce 'Gossip Girl' will not be continuing on HBO Max," he began.

"The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project," Safran continued before adding that he hoped to find a new home for the "Gossip Girl" reboot elsewhere. (This did not come to fruition.) Ultimately, though, Safran offered up one last word of thanks to the fans. In a postscript, he wrote, "A big thank you to all the 'Gossip Girl' fans around the world. You're the reason we came back in the first place, and who knows, maybe the reason we will meet again. Much love."

As of this writing, I highly doubt that the "Gossip Girl" reboot will ever return to the small screen, and unless Safran radically retooled it (or perhaps even started from scratch), I do think that's for the best. Let's begin, though, with what the "Gossip Girl" reboot was about in the first place.