Who Plays Seth In The Last Of Us Season 2

This article contains a discussion of suicide.

This article contains spoilers for the season 2 premiere of "The Last of Us."

In the season 2 premiere of HBO's massive hit series "The Last of Us" — based on Naughty Dog's critically-acclaimed video game "The Last of Us Part II" — we reunite with Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and his surrogate daughter Ellie (Bella Ramsey) five years after the first season concluded. They're living peacefully in the heavily protected settlement in Jackson, Wyoming. Though we don't know exactly why at first, there's considerable enmity between Joel and Ellie, despite the closeness of their relationship. As a result, both of them have been spending more time with Dina (Isabela Merced) — albeit separately — and during a party celebrating the new year, Dina and Ellie shared an unexpected moment ... and kiss.

Advertisement

That moment is unfortunately interrupted by a Jackson resident named Seth who owns the local bar. After criticizing them for doing this during a "family event," he calls them a homophobic slur, sending Joel into action. After Joel shoves Seth, Ellie yells at him for helping, and the ugly scene comes to a close. Seth also appears in the game, but who plays him in live action?

That would be Robert John Burke, a total "that guy" actor who's been in a ton of movies and TV shows throughout his long career. Here are just a few other shows where you've seen him before.