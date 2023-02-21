You Star Penn Badgley 'Got Close' To Playing Jesse In Breaking Bad

Penn Badgley was best known for his role as Dan Humphrey on the teen soap "Gossip Girl" before showing off his dark side on the hit Netflix series "You." Believe it or not, Joe wasn't the first edgy character that Badgley was considered for. In fact, the actor almost starred in the acclaimed drama "Breaking Bad" as the meth-cooking sous-chef Jesse Pinkman.

"One [role] I got close on was 'Breaking Bad,'" Badgley revealed in a puppy-filled interview with Buzzfeed Celeb. "It was between me and Aaron Paul. We both [screen]tested, and actually, that was the best television script I'd read up to that point. That was the one that got away."

The first season of "Breaking Bad" was released just one year after "Gossip Girl." The shows both ran for several years and became wildly popular — albeit in very different circles. "Breaking Bad" was a hit with critics, while "Gossip Girl" was a hit with teenage girls. The screening schedules of the two shows likely would have conflicted if Badgley was cast, and it's possible that the actor had already committed to a contract for "Gossip Girl" by the time he got into the final round of auditions for Jesse.

What we do know is that Badgley had a lot of misgivings about "Gossip Girl" before, during, and after his time on the show, and he probably would have dropped it to join the cast of "Breaking Bad" in a heartbeat if he could have.