Why Vince Gilligan Would Change Nothing About Breaking Bad

The old saying goes that hindsight is always 20/20, but if you're someone as talented as Vince Gilligan and the rest of the crew behind "Breaking Bad," your foresight may as well be 20/20, too. The stories of "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul," and "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" work in synchrony to tell one big narrative about an ensemble of interconnected characters. Walter White's drug trafficking endeavors paired excellently with Saul Goodman's criminal lawyer enterprise, with both stories culminating in an epilogue of sorts seen in the final season of "Better Call Saul" and the Jesse Pinkman-centered film "El Camino."

The careful planning around making these projects complement one another couldn't have been easy. By the time "Better Call Saul" and "El Camino" rolled around, the story of "Breaking Bad" had already been finished. The intricate designs surrounding the characters' fates and the threads left unpulled would require "Better Call Saul" to perform the delicate balancing act of telling a compelling story that could stand on its own without compromising or contradicting what came before. Considering what was accomplished, it's not surprising that Vince Gilligan, the creator of "Breaking Bad" and the co-creator of "Better Call Saul," looks back on everything fondly.

More specifically, Gilligan sees "Breaking Bad" as something he wouldn't change at all.