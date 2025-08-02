Taron Egerton's New Crime Movie Recalls One Of The Best Movies Ever Made

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stop me if you've heard this one before. A drifter or outlaw is on a perilous journey with a young partner, who is either his literal or spiritual son/daughter. It's a common formula not tied to any specific genre. You can see it in gangster movies ("Road to Perdition"), Westerns ("True Grit"), science-fiction (from "Prospect" to "The Last of Us," Pedro Pascal has the market on it cornered), superhero stories ("Logan") and more.

The best version of it isn't an action story but a road trip black comedy: Peter Bogdanovich's "Paper Moon," about con artist Moze Pray and his maybe daughter Addie (Ryan and Tatum O'Neal) driving through Great Depression-era Kansas. The legacy of "Paper Moon" lives on to this day. It has inspired recent stories including a key episode of "Andor," and the new Neo-Western crime thriller, "She Rides Shotgun."

Based on Jordan Harper's page-turning, bite-sized novel, "She Rides Shotgun" begins with Nate McClusky (Taron Egerton), a career criminal and recent ex-con. For killing an Aryan Brotherhood gang member in prison, he's gotten a "green light" (meaning the go-ahead to kill him). The order applies not just to Nate himself, but to his whole family. He's too late to save his ex-wife and her husband from being murdered, so he grabs his daughter Polly (Ana Sophia Heger) and drives like hell. Nate's past and actions may kick off the story, but its heart is Polly; she's caught in the storm of consequences catching up to her father — the same storm he's trying to protect her from.

I've read two of Harper's books: this picture's source material and "Everybody Knows," a thriller set in the cutthroat world of Hollywood PR. I've yet to pick up his latest novel "The Last King of California" or his story collection "Love & Other Wounds," but watching "She Rides Shotgun" reminded me why I need to cross them off the reading list. If Hollywood's green light on Jordan Harper movies continues after this one, I hope his other books will be adapted with the same grit and warmth that "She Rides Shotgun" has been.