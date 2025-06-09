The Overlooked Pedro Pascal Sci-Fi Movie You Need To Watch After The Last Of Us
This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us."
"The Last of Us" will be returning for season 3 on HBO, but Pedro Pascal's Joel will not return barring any further flashbacks.
The vengeful Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) murders Joel in "The Last of Us" season 2's second episode. He definitely won't be forgotten — Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is now out for revenge herself, and the show's fans are similarly mourning. But if you're still hungry for a science-fiction story about Pedro Pascal partnered up with a young child, you have other options. And no, I don't mean "The Mandalorian."
The 2018 science-fiction film "Prospect" stars Pascal as Ezra, a loquacious and morally dubious miner on a frontier world. Directed by Zeek Earl & Chris Caldwell (and self-adapted from their 2014 proof of concept short film, also titled "Prospect"), the star of "Prospect" is a teenage girl named Cee (Sophie Thatcher). Cee and her prospector father Damon (Jay Duplass) land on a forested moon, "The Green," to mine for valuable gems.
The planet technically has a breathable atmosphere, but the forest is filled with toxic spores, so everyone needs to wear space suits. (Unlike "The Last of Us" fungus, these spores at least don't create zombies.) Ezra, who first appears about 30 minutes in, is a rival prospector who kills Damon after the latter tries to rob him. But when Cee's ship shorts out, she and Ezra have to put aside the grudge between them to get off the planet alive.
"Prospect," which got a rave review out of SXSW 2018 from /Film, was made for a budget reportedly under $4 million. Earl & Caldwell work within their limitations — and know where to pull inspiration from. The "sci-fi" parts of the art design, from the spacesuit costumes to the ships' interiors and exteriors, suggest "Alien" was an influence.
There's very little blunt exposition in the movie, too. Is this story set in the far future or an entirely alternate universe? Your guess is as good as mine. Though not nearly as ambitious or out-there, "Prospect" reminded me of the original "Star Wars" in this way; the dialogue will refer to places and events without explaining them, creating a more immersive world.
Pascal is the right mix of charming and sinister as Ezra. It doesn't ring false when he takes a shine to Cee, because he never feels like a vicious man, just one doing what he needs to survive. But while Pascal brings the calm of an experienced actor to the movie, "Prospect" is remembered more for the talent it revealed to the world.
Before Yellowjackets and Companion, Sophie Thatcher starred in Prospect
Sophie Thatcher is one of the most exciting young actors working today, flat out. She doesn't have that many roles yet — aside from a few supporting parts, she's a member of the main cast on the Showtime series "Yellowjackets" and was the lead in three recent horror films: "The Boogeyman," "Heretic," and "Companion." But at age 24, that's a pretty impressive run. Thatcher has both natural coolness and charisma. Though Thatcher has been wary of people pigeonholing her as a scream queen, I get why that label is sticking to her. She's perfect at playing capable women in tough situations that power through their fear with resolve and resourcefulness.
Thatcher's exciting career goes back to "Prospect," which was her debut feature role. She's been acting in theater since she was a child, and she had a few small TV credits when she made "Prospect." But starring in "Prospect," as a young woman determined to survive against terrible danger, set the standard for the roles that Thatcher started getting soon after. The same way that Ezra is the root of Pascal's performance as Joel and Din Djarin, Cee is the foundation of Thatcher's later parts, from Natalie in "Yellowjackets" (another teenager lost in the woods) to Iris in "Companion" to Drash in "The Book of Boba Fett."
Cee doesn't get too much dialogue, so Thatcher builds out her character with her expressive eyes and face. In a contemporary interview, Thatcher said this sort of silent acting was a challenge for her:
"One of the most difficult parts for me was being able to carry a scene with no lines and just through my eyes. Much of the film consists of Cee just reacting to her surroundings, and I didn't know how I was going to keep the audience engaged."
Well, that's exactly what she did, and she's kept growing as an actor since. If you come to "Prospect" for Pedro Pascal, I guarantee you'll be staying just as much for Sophie Thatcher.
"Prospect" is streaming on Hulu.