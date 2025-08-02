A Lot Of People Wanted The Naked Gun's Director To Cut His Favorite Joke [Exclusive]

As we finish up the second act, nothing has gone well for Frank Drebin Jr. as he tries to thwart the nefarious plans of tech billionaire Richard Cane (Danny Huston). However, when he arrives at Beth Davenport's place to lick his wounds, he faces a whole new frustration when he notices something troubling.

You see, Frank lent Beth his old TiVo, allowing her to watch episodes of the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" TV series and finally understand all of his references to the show. However, when Beth hooked up the TiVo to watch them, she also hooked it up to the internet. When you have an old TiVo with recordings that are meant to expire after a certain time, hooking it up to the internet means you're likely to lose all the recordings you have that are past their expiration date.

Frank explains all this as he gets increasingly frustrated, and he proceeds to boot up the TiVo to see whether or not his beloved "Buffy" episodes are still there. When Beth tries to interject, he stops her and sternly says, "Just stand there." And the audience waits as Frank scrolls through the TiVo menu in an attempt to find his episodes.

It's a perfectly random, nonsensical joke that takes a moment to slow things down, and Shaffer knew that it interrupted the momentum from the rest of the film. In our interview with the filmmaker, where I couldn't wait to ask him about this bit, he explained:

"Well, it's so funny 'cause in some of these interviews, I talk a lot about momentum and how the movie just had to move and how if a joke didn't work, I would always cut it. Even things that went further, like sometimes we'd cut the last beat off if it climaxed at one part. Then when it gets to the 'Buffy' joke, it's indefensible. That's just me."

If audiences don't appreciate the joke on the first viewing, Shaffer thinks they'll come around when they see it again. He said, "I think even for people who don't love it, if they watched the movie another time or two more times now knowing it, I think it will become their favorite joke. That's how much I believe in it."