The Naked Gun Features A Perfect Cameo That's Just For The Fans

This post contains spoilers for "The Naked Gun" (2025).

Other than starring in the beloved sitcom "Cheers" as fact-spouting mailman Cliff Clavin, actor John Ratzenberger is probably best known for making repeated voice cameos in the many films of Pixar Animation. Ratzenberger has appeared in almost all of Pixar's movies in some kind of minor voice role, though his presence in them has waned recently, with "Luca," "Turning Red," "Lightyear," "Elemental," and "Elio" missing his presence as a sort of good luck charm. Thankfully, we have another cameo tradition that has just picked up steam again, thanks to the release of the "Naked Gun" reboot.

For those who may not recall, in addition to delivering endless slapstick bits, meta laughs, and silly puns, there's one prominent constant that has popped up in every previous installment of the "Naked Gun" film franchise, and he goes by the name "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Since the original "Naked Gun" hailed from "Airplane!" parody filmmakers David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker (or ZAZ), it only makes sense they would've recruited a legendary parody song artist to pop up in the movie. Actually, the reason the cameo came about is because Yankovic loved the TV show that preceded the "Naked Gun" film franchise, an underrated parody series titled "Police Squad!" As Yankovic once told Eon Music:

"I still consider that my favorite TV series of all time, because there wasn't anything else like that on TV."

That was enough to get him not only into each installment of the "Naked Gun" film franchise, but fans will also be happy to see that director Akiva Shaffer has kept the tradition alive by giving Yankovic the perfect cameo in the "Naked Gun" reboot arriving in theaters this weekend.