The Naked Gun Features A Perfect Cameo That's Just For The Fans
This post contains spoilers for "The Naked Gun" (2025).
Other than starring in the beloved sitcom "Cheers" as fact-spouting mailman Cliff Clavin, actor John Ratzenberger is probably best known for making repeated voice cameos in the many films of Pixar Animation. Ratzenberger has appeared in almost all of Pixar's movies in some kind of minor voice role, though his presence in them has waned recently, with "Luca," "Turning Red," "Lightyear," "Elemental," and "Elio" missing his presence as a sort of good luck charm. Thankfully, we have another cameo tradition that has just picked up steam again, thanks to the release of the "Naked Gun" reboot.
For those who may not recall, in addition to delivering endless slapstick bits, meta laughs, and silly puns, there's one prominent constant that has popped up in every previous installment of the "Naked Gun" film franchise, and he goes by the name "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Since the original "Naked Gun" hailed from "Airplane!" parody filmmakers David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker (or ZAZ), it only makes sense they would've recruited a legendary parody song artist to pop up in the movie. Actually, the reason the cameo came about is because Yankovic loved the TV show that preceded the "Naked Gun" film franchise, an underrated parody series titled "Police Squad!" As Yankovic once told Eon Music:
"I still consider that my favorite TV series of all time, because there wasn't anything else like that on TV."
That was enough to get him not only into each installment of the "Naked Gun" film franchise, but fans will also be happy to see that director Akiva Shaffer has kept the tradition alive by giving Yankovic the perfect cameo in the "Naked Gun" reboot arriving in theaters this weekend.
The history of 'Weird Al' Yankovic in the Naked Gun movies
Before we get to "Weird Al" Yankovic's appearance in "The Naked Gun" (2025), let's take a look back at his history with the franchise.
In the original 1988 spoof movie, the parody song singer popped up in one of the many moments where Frank Drebin (played by parody master Leslie Nielsen) embarrassed himself. After landing in Los Angeles following a questionable execution of justice in Beirut, Drebin believes the press are there to hear about his failed love life, but instead, they're on-hand to cover the arrival of fellow plane passenger "Weird Al" Yankovic, who arrives in one of his signature Hawaiian shirts.
When Yankovic popped up in "The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear," he wasn't playing himself. Instead, when Drebin returns to Police Squad headquarters, he flings the door open and accidentally thwarts a criminal who is holding Captain Ed Hocken (George Kennedy) and Officer Nordberg (O.J. Simpson) at gun point. That criminal was played by none other than Yankovic.
Finally, in "The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult," Yankovic again takes on a cameo as himself. When the plot takes Drebin to the Academy Awards to stop a potential bombing, the red carpet sees the arrival of Yankovic in a limo, and this time he has "Wheel of Fortune" beauty Vanna White by his side.
That brings us to 2025's "The Naked Gun," where Yankovic gets the perfect cameo for fans who were hoping he would make an appearance.
'Weird Al' Yankovic's cameo in 2025's The Naked Gun would have survived the apocalypse
In "The Naked Gun" (2025), the story finds Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) trying to stop a nefarious plan being executed by tech genius Richard Cane (Danny Huston). Cane plans to send out a special digital signal that unleashes the most animalistic instincts of the human race, which will force the most unworthy to destroy each other, thus leaving a clean slate of a planet for the survivors (rich men) to enjoy to themselves after wading out the chaos in expensive bunkers.
Along with a life of luxury that will keep them comfortable while waiting for a big chunk of the world's population to destroy itself, they'll also be treated to the wonderful musical stylings of "Weird Al" Yankovic, who is already waiting in a little entertainment venue within the secure, secret bunker. During one of the film's climactic chases, Richard Cane even shouts encouragingly to his followers, "'Weird Al' is waiting!"
But that's not all! For those who stick around through the film's credits, which contain another tradition of secret jokes hidden throughout the text of the scrolling cast and crew names, there's a post-credits scene that shows "Weird Al" waiting for Cane and his cronies. Of course, they won't be showing up, since Drebin stopped his dastardly plan from being successful.
Akiva Shaffer's "The Naked Gun" gets a lot of things right when it comes to the art of the spoof comedy reboot, and we're just glad that a cameo from "Weird Al" Yankovic was one of them.
"The Naked Gun" is now playing in theaters.