Hereditary Director Was Told To Stop Writing His Own Movies After This Huge Flop

Writer and director Ari Aster tells some seriously disturbing stories about deeply dysfunctional families in his films, and it's almost enough to make audiences wonder what's going on with his own family. After all, this is a man who made one of the most unsettling short films out there with the incest horror "The Strange Thing About the Johnsons" and has gone on to make feature films almost exclusively about damaged families. In an interview on WTF with Marc Maron, Aster opened up and revealed that while his family isn't nearly as unstable as the ones he depicts onscreen, his father did have some strong criticism for him after his biggest flop. In fact, Aster's father told him that maybe he should stop writing his own movies. Ouch.

The flop in question was Aster's intentionally divisive and confrontational dark comedy "Beau is Afraid," which starred Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Beau, a middle-aged man on a quest to get to his mother's funeral. It's a dark, weird, aggressive movie that runs just shy of three hours, so it's not a huge shock that some fans of Aster's horror films weren't as ready to jump on board. While "Beau is Afraid" got decent reviews from critics, it only made about $12 million at the box office globally, with an estimated budget of $35 million, which is an absolute flop by any standards. We know that Aster didn't take his father's advice because he went ahead and wrote his next film, "Eddington," but how did he react to being told by his own father to give up writing and just direct?