The Batman Character Alan Ritchson Agrees Reacher Is Like (It's Not Who You Think)

After almost 20 years in the industry, Alan Ritchson finally landed a role that propelled him into the public consciousness in a way that had eluded him over the previous two decades. The actor started out by playing Arthur Curry/Aquaman on "Smallville" back in 2006 and has been working solidly ever since. But playing formidable ex-military policeman Jack Reacher in Prime Video's hugely successful "Reacher" has really transformed the now-42-year-old's career, with Ritchson appearing in multiple high-profile movie projects ever since, including "Fast X" and "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare."

Along with all of his success, Ritchson has found himself being fancast as the next Batman — and when I say "found himself," I mean "actively encouraged the idea." The man has made no secret of his love for the Dark Knight, having publicly announced his eagerness to play the iconic role at several points over the past year or so. Meanwhile, DC Studios head James Gunn has launched his new DC Universe, which will eventually see the arrival of Andres Muschietti's "The Brave and the Bold." The film will pair Batman with his son Damian Wayne/Robin, and Ritchson fans are keen to see the "Reacher" star appear as the former. At /Film, we love the idea so much that we even compiled the top five reasons why Ritchson should play Batman.

As part of his campaign to land the role, you might expect Ritchson to draw as many parallels as possible between Jack Reacher, his most significant and best-known role, and the Dark Knight himself. But it seems that, in some ways, the actor actually sees a famous Batman rogue sharing certain similarities with Reacher.