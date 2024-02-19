Reacher's Military Background Explained

Lee Child's "Jack Reacher" books are tasty slabs of red meat for those who prefer their pulpy action hard-boiled, providing readers with a motley collection of crime investigations, despicable bad guys, and a hero who's the sort of unstoppable force that could make an immovable object shuffle a little. And so far, Prime Video's "Reacher" has stayed largely faithful to that ethos. The show might not hold up under critical scrutiny, but it's not meant to. Child's original novels are page-turners designed to be consumed in a single go by anyone and everyone regardless of their familiarity with the greater franchise, and the series is cut squarely from the same cloth.

Be that as it may, those who invest themselves in the extended "Reacher" mythology will be rewarded for their efforts. Throughout extensive flashbacks, season 1 fleshes out Jack Reacher's backstory, starting with his days as a military brat hopping from one corner of the world to another with his older brother Joe and their parents. And while Reacher and his sibling's moral compasses regularly landed them in hot water growing up, they always sided with the underdog and the marginalized in a fight, which earned them the sympathy of their mother (who instilled the pair with much of their moral backbone).

Believing he could right many of the wrongs with his own two (extremely powerful) hands, Reacher would grow up to become a military man himself, resulting in a decade-plus career that saw him decorated with all manner of medals and honors for his service in the U.S. Army. Yet, even when it cost him a promotion from Captain to Major, Reacher couldn't help but go rogue when his conscience told him to, as he did when he caught a group of adults abusing children while deployed in Iraq.