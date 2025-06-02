Reacher Fans Can Enjoy More Incredible Alan Ritchson Fight Scenes In A DC Superhero Show

Before he was kicking ass as Jack Reacher on Prime Video, Alan Ritchson was tearing it up as a masked vigilante in the DC Universe. And no, we're not talking about his awesome multi-episode stint as Aquaman on "Smallville" at the very start of his career.

From 2018 to 2021, Ritchson played the macho half of the Hawk & Dove duo on "Titans." As Hank Hall, aka Hawk, the actor was able to showcase some incredible and brutal physicality, absolutely demolishing goons while garbed in a sick, comic-accurate costume. Seriously, props to the costume department; for all of the show's faults, "Titans" did a stellar job when it came to crafting some of the best superhero suits adapted for live-action, with Hawk's arguably being the best.

For fans who love watching Ritchson punch bad guys in the face, "Titans" is must-see viewing. Episodes like "Hawk and Dove" (season 1, episode 2, where he gets to beat on overly cocky criminals interrogating him) and "Faux-Hawk" (season 2, episode 12, where he gets involved in some underground cage fighting) perfectly foreshadow the action star that Ritchson would soon become. Hilariously, "Reacher" fans going back to watch Ritchson's work on "Titans" may find the actor to be a bit small, which is saying something because Hank Hall is absolutely jacked; he's simply not built like Jack freakin' Reacher.