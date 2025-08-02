Before Jurassic World, Jonathan Bailey Starred In A Quirky Creature Movie

"Five Children and It" was an adaptation of the classic children's novel of the same name by E. Nesbit (published in 1902). The movie shifted the setting of the novel to 1917, with the titular five children being sent to live with their Uncle Albert while their father is fighting in World War I. Exploring their uncle's home, the children discover a secret route down to the beach through the greenhouse that they were forbidden from entering. There on the beach, they encounter a small talking creature that calls itself a "psammead crustacean decapodlium wishasaurus," or sand fairy. The children, however, take to simply calling the creature It.

In addition to a young Bailey, "Five Children and It" featured an impressive cast of British talent. Kenneth Branagh, the Oscar-winning director and star of several Hercule Poirot movies and a wide assortment of Shakespeare adaptations, co-starred as the children's Uncle Albert, with Zoë Wannamaker (who, just like Branagh, popped up in the "Harry Potter" movies) playing the housekeeper Martha. Meanwhile, the psammead itself was voiced by renowned UK comic Suzy Eddie Izzard.

Most child actors don't go on to enjoy continued success in adulthood, but Bailey is one of the few to have done so. While he started acting on TV and on stage in the 1990s, "Five Children and It" marked his first ever movie appearance. Since then, he's appeared in major projects like 2024's "Wicked" (where he played Fiyero) and has earned acclaim for his turns in shows like "Bridgerton" and "Fellow Travelers" ... at least, when he isn't battling giant mutant dinosaurs, that is.