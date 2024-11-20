Wicked Cast & Character Guide: Who Plays Who?

If you've seen "The Wizard of Oz," you can probably figure out the fate that befalls Nessarose Thropp, Elphaba's paraplegic younger sister, if you recall what happens to the Wicked Witch of the West's sister. (Here's a hint: she earns a similar title involving the word "east.") At the beginning of "Wicked," though, Nessarose — played by Marissa Bode — is simply a young and eager student excited to be by her sister's side at Shiz, where she develops a huge crush on Boq Woodsman after they attend a dance together. Much like Boq, Nessarose's part in the overall story is much bigger in the musical's second act, so Bode's full arc will have to wait until "Wicked: Part Two."

This is Bode's first feature-length film, which is astounding, but she's also making history as the first actor in a wheelchair to ever play Nessarose. (In the stage adaptation, an able-bodied actor plays the role because Elphaba magically "restores" Nessarose's legs in Act 2.) "I'm genuinely so honored that it's me doing that," Bode told Variety in September 2024. "Seeing somebody authentically cast like that on screen is just so important, especially in something so cool and so magical as 'Wicked.'" Regarding that Act 2 plot point, Bode teased that it changes a bit, but overall, she said she was proud of the film's inclusivity and vision. "Casting authentically and showing an authentic disabled person is very important, but it's also very important how we're shown," Bode said. "I am very happy with the changes that have been made, for sure." It'll be amazing to see Bode make her big-screen debut in "Wicked," and the next movie will give this rising star an even bigger showcase.