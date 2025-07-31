Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Holodeck Episode Began As A Tribute To A DS9 Masterpiece [Exclusive]

Spoilers for episode 4 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 4, titled "A Space Adventure Hour," episode follow.

The newest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" — "A Space Adventure Hour," written by Dana Horgan & Kathryn Lyn — features the show going back to the past. Except, it's not a time travel episode. To test a prototype holodeck, La'an (Christina Chong) crafts a murder mystery story set in mid-20th century Hollywood where she's the detective, Amelia Moon. And the suspects are the cast and crew of a space adventure series, "The Last Frontier," that's about to be canceled.

The episode has enough metatext to fill the whole Enterprise, because "The Last Frontier" is a clear stand-in for "Star Trek: The Original Series." However, the writers weren't just thinking about "TOS" when it came to "A Space Adventure Hour."

/Film's Jacob Hall recently spoke with "Strange New Worlds" co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers and got the scoop. Apparently, "A Space Adventure Hour" went through a fair bit of development to reach its current form. The kernel of the idea, though, came from the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Far Beyond the Stars," where Captain Ben Sisko (Avery Brooks) imagines he is Benny Russell, a science-fiction writer living in 1950s New York City. Or, perhaps, Russell is dreaming of being Sisko.

Goldsman and Myers acknowledged the holodeck premise of "A Space Adventure Hour" might seem like cheating, since the concept of this technology was only introduced in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which takes place nearly 100 years after "Strange New Worlds." But Goldsman (who has said canon can be loose) countered that "Star Trek: The Animated Series" depicted a similar device when Kirk was captain of the Enterprise. (The "Rec Room" in the episode "The Practical Joker," specifically.)

"So we were like, 'Okay. Well, if they have it one year beyond Kirk's live-action Enterprise, then they must have beta tested it somewhere along the way. Why not beta test it in the flagship?'" explained Goldsman. Bringing in a holodeck beta test was the fine-tuning another episode premise needed.