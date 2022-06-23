Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Features One Heck Of A Deep Space Nine Easter Egg

This post contains minor spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Those who have been following "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" are familiar with the conceit that Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), the chief medical officer on the Enterprise, has a young daughter named Rukiya (Sage Arrindell) who is dying from a fast-acting and incurable disease called cygnokemia. The disease works so quickly that Dr. M'Benga was forced to beam Rukiya into the ship's pattern buffer and keep her in there for extended periods, effectively keeping her body in stasis. While she is in stasis, Dr. M'Benga works on a cure ... to no avail. Every so often, M'Benga will beam her out — she can only remain in the buffer for so long before her pattern would begin to degrade — and read her stories from her favorite fantasy novel.

The conceit of the latest episode of "Strange New Worlds" — called "The Elysian Kingdom" — is that a mysterious mental energy exuded by a seemingly sentient nebula has somehow absorbed the information in Rukiya's favorite fantasy novel and has recreated the characters therein using the Enterprise crew as its avatars. Only M'Benga and the ship's engineer Lt. Hemmer (Bruce Horak) seem to have retained their memories, even if their costumes have changed. The delight of the episode comes from watching otherwise stern characters behave in a wildly outsize fashion; The usually shy Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) is now an evil queen. The steely, serious La'an (Christina Chong) is now a chirpy, puppy-cuddling princess.

The book from which these characters were extrapolated is called "The Kingdom of Elysian," written by Benny Russell, a name that may be familiar to fans of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Russell was previously featured in "Far Beyond the Stars," a kind-of "what if?" episode wherein the cast of DS9 were sci-fi authors in the 1950s.