Jack Reacher Author Lee Child Struggled To Write Season 4's Book For One Reason

"Reacher" season 4 is based on "Gone Tomorrow," the 13th book in Lee Child's expansive series, which now includes 29 novels. The story sees Reacher traveling on a subway car in New York City (the same setting as season 2, which was based on the book "Bad Luck and Trouble") where he finds himself with five other strangers. But this being a Jack Reacher story, trouble very quickly emerges. Even when Reacher is seemingly protected from the "bad luck and trouble" that so frequently finds him, he manages to get into some sort of debacle, and this time he's got a suicide bomber on his hands, which leads him smack bang into the middle of a terrorist conspiracy that has him racing across Manhattan.

During a discussion between Child and Stephen King (via GBH Forum Network), the author revealed that he was actually living in New York at the time he wrote "Gone Tomorrow," which you might think helped him with the authenticity of his Manhattan-based thriller. To the contrary, his direct experience of NYC actually made it quite difficult to write the book. "That was my sort of homage to New York," he explained, "I was living there at that time and I was writing the book completely accurately. But the accuracy turned out to be a pain." Child went on to describe a passage that involved Reacher and his cohorts driving from the Dakota building down to the West Village. "I had him doing it as you would," he explained, "but then I reread the page and it was like reading a Map Quest page on acid. Oneway Street, no left turn and all of this." Thankfully, Child seemed to catch himself early on and figured out a way to simplify the writing enough that it read more fluidly. He continued:

"That to me became an absolute example of how, actually, you've got to get things wrong to get them right because I just simplified the geography. I figured people knew the West Side, they knew the East Side. They knew the Villages at the bottom, they know Harlem's at the top, Central Park's in the middle, so I just basically [wrote], 'They come down the Westside Highway and turn left onto Houston Street,' which you absolutely can't do, but I figured for the rest of the world..."

King then responded with, "You make it up, don't you? You just do."