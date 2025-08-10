Yellowstone Star Kelly Reilly's Medical Show Is Nearly Impossible To Watch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beth Dutton became a fan-favorite character on "Yellowstone" and a big part of that is down to actress Kelly Reilly, who somehow managed to strike a delicate balance between the character's strong independence and her often shocking amorality. According to Reilly, it's the character flaws that really endeared fans to Beth, with audiences quickly becoming simultaneously appalled and enraptured by the character's willingness to embrace her failings and maintain her strong will even at the expense of those around her, including loved ones. Whatever the reason, Beth became a popular enough character for Paramount to give her and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler their own spin-off, which will follow the married couple after the tumultuous (and controversial) events of the fifth and final season of "Yellowstone."

For Reilly, Beth has been somewhat of a breakout role. Though the British actress has been working since the mid-90s, no role has ever had the impact of her "Yellowstone" character, despite the fact she's been a series lead before. Take "Black Box," for example. This short-lived medical drama aired on ABC back in 2014 and starred Reilly as Catherine Black, a renowned neurologist who is keeping her bipolar disorder a secret from everyone. That is, everyone except her therapist Dr. Helen Hartramph (Vanessa Redgrave), who has been a mentor to Black ever since she had her first mental break. Dr. Black, who's engaged to David Ajala's Will Van Rensselaer, is also keeping several other secrets but finds distraction from her fraught personal life in her work at the state-of-the-art medical center known as The Cube. Here, she deals with patients with rare and unusual conditions, which provided the "House"-like medical mystery aspect of the show (producer Bryan Singer also executive produced the Hugh Laurie-led "House").

Things started off well for the show, which earned a straight-to-series order before debuting on ABC in April 2014. By August of that year, however, "Black Box" had been canceled — and has pretty much disappeared, becoming impossible to watch today.