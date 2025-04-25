Yellowstone's Overwhelming Success Is Having Devastating Real-Life Consequences

Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise follows the Dutton family as they protect their land from the evil capitalists who want to use their property for business ventures. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) describes himself as the "opposite of progress," as he wants to preserve nature and the old ways. Meanwhile, his family members and fellow ranchers are critical of tourists and anyone who disrupts their humble Montana lifestyle. There are many things about "Yellowstone" that don't make sense, but the franchise's pro-environmental and anti-capitalist themes are undeniable.

Therefore, it's ironic that Sheridan's prize horse is inadvertently responsible for contributing to the problems "Yellowstone" argues against. As documented by The Hollywood Reporter, the series' success has inspired lots of wealthy individuals to flock to Montana and buy homes there because they want a slice of the Western lifestyle. Unfortunately, this has caused property prices to rise by 85% and encouraged business people to purchase land to turn into resorts for holiday homeowners and tourists.

On "Yellowstone," John Dutton becomes a governor to create laws that prevent this type of capitalistic overreach from destroying his beloved state. Sadly, the real world doesn't have enough people who hold his values and wield his clout, so people shouldn't visit the real Yellowstone expecting it to be like the show. In fact, the expansion of businesses in the region is having a detrimental effect on the environment.

