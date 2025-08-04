The Seinfeld Episode That Hilariously Pays Tribute To An Anthony Hopkins Movie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The "Seinfeld" season 7 two-parter "The Cadillac" is mostly remembered for being (to borrow the titling parlance of a '90s sitcom competitor) the one where George (Jason Alexander) goes on a date with Marisa Tomei (playing herself). But the title of the episode has nothing to do with that storyline!

Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) has just gotten back from an extremely well-paying comedy gig. We don't see the number on the check but it makes Kramer (Michael Richards) jump. So, Jerry decides to do something uncharacteristically nice. His father Morty (Barney Martin, having long-replaced Phil Bruns) has dreamed of owning a Cadillac but never been able to afford one. So Jerry flies down to Florida with a surprise gift for his dad. But this being "Seinfeld," even these good intentions lead to trouble.

Morty is his condo association's president. The new Cadillac makes his fellows think he's embezzling money. By the end of the episode, they vote to impeach Morty and the Seinfelds have to leave the condo in shame. But hey, at least they keep the Cadillac! Before driving off, Morty turns back to a crowd of his former neighbors and raises his arms above his head. This calls to mind the image of another (almost) impeached president: After Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 and left the White House, he gave his trademark two-handed peace sign and shifty grin.

The Nixon homage goes even deeper than that. The final scene has an unusually dramatic score for "Seinfeld." That's because it's a homage to the ending of Oliver Stone's presidential biopic "Nixon," a movie scored by John Williams and starring Anthony Hopkins as Tricky Dick himself.