The Bizarre Unaired Superman Pilot You Probably Didn't Know About

Long before Christopher Reeve showed audiences that a man could fly, the cinematic legacy of Superman had already gotten a jump start from all forms of media. The strikingly fluid animation of the early '40s Max Fleischer cartoons made it feel as if you were watching an issue of "Superman" come to life. They were impressive feats for the time and, even today, still look pretty phenomenal, capturing the weight and scale of a powerful superhero living among the people. Later that same decade, Superman's first live-action appearances on the big screen arrived in the form of two serials ("Superman" and "Atom Man Vs. Superman"). Kirk Alyn, who largely went uncredited as the titular superhero, may have become an animated figure when it came to flying, but on the ground, people got to see an actual person in the suit. It would be two years after Alyn's last appearance as the Man of Steel, however, when another actor would take over the mantle for most of the following decade.

Not only does George Reeves hold the distinction of starring in the first "Superman" feature, but the first DC Comics movie with "Superman and the Mole Men." Through a contemporary lens, it's little more than an undercooked backdoor pilot for the television series that's not much of a comic book movie, running at just 58 minutes in length. Although there is an admirable attempt to address the harmful process of "othering" individuals we don't understand, confused radioactive mole men from beneath the surface in this case. A large reason why the film works is that Reeves was a good actor who managed to showcase Superman's inherently kind nature in the face of bigotry. He even goes so far as comparing the actions of the hate-fueled mob to those of Nazi stormtroopers

While "Mole Men" may not have worked as a feature film, there was no doubt that Reeves was the face of Superman, leading into the "Adventures of Superman" television show that ran on ABC from 1952 to 1958. For six seasons, Reeves upheld the idealism of a superbeing who stood for doing the right thing. He had such a sly charm about him that always made his presence feel super, even when he wasn't doing super things. To younger audiences, Reeves might as well have been the actual Superman. Before Reeves' unfortunate passing in 1959, it was up in the air as to whether the "Adventures of Superman" would return for a seventh season. It was in the interim that series co-creator Whitney Ellsworth and animator Cal Howard sought to form a spin-off series that skewed towards even younger audiences, and "The Adventures of Super Pup" is even stranger than you're anticipating.