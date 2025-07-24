Hulk Hogan Had An Unforgettable Cameo In This Horror Comedy

1984's "Gremlins" was a surprise hit for several reasons. For one, it was a horror comedy which managed to appeal to a wide range of moviegoers, and held its own against another trailblazing horror comedy which was released on the very same day: "Ghostbusters." For another, it was marketed heavily on the name of producer Steven Spielberg, with the ad team for Warner Bros. leaning on the adorable Mogwai, Gizmo, as a way of enticing the public who had gone gaga for Spielberg's "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial" two years prior. Though Gizmo was indeed as cuddly as E.T., "Gremlins" was not, as it famously became one of two horror-infused Spielberg productions that year (the other being "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom") which helped usher in the PG-13 rating, allowing for films that were more intense than a PG but not quite as adult as an R.

A happier surprise about the success of "Gremlins" is that it put director Joe Dante on the map, carrying his utterly unique sensibilities out of the New World Pictures and Roger Corman indie world he'd started in and into the big leagues. Though "Gremlins" bore some Spielberg traits, the final film is very much Dante's, which can especially be seen in its rascally, Mad Magazine-style humor with a wicked edge. Initially, Warner Bros. hoped to turn "Gremlins" into a major franchise following the first film, and there's nothing about the plot or the film's cast to have kept them from doing it; it would've been simple to have Gizmo or another Mogwai turn up in another place with a new set of characters to cause mayhem all over again. Yet the sequel quickly entered development hell once folks realized how special Dante's touch was on the original, as seemingly no one could figure out how to blend the practical, puppet effects with humor and zany thrills. Finally, the studio went back to Dante, who used the leverage to get what was essentially a creative blank check.

Thus, "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" became one of the most subversive, off-the-wall sequels ever made, with Dante and his collaborators letting their imaginations run wild. Key and Peele even did a sketch about the brainstorming sessions for the film which made sure to underline how every wacky concept pitched in the sketch actually ended up in the movie. One of those concepts involved a fourth-wall break in the middle of the film, a detour which would be capped by a cameo from none other than the late Hulk Hogan. It's a scene and a cameo which perhaps best encapsulates the glorious wackiness of "Gremlins 2."